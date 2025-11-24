VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: In a landmark implementation that redefines digital trust across India's financial ecosystem, JISA Softech has successfully deployed its flagship data privacy platform, CryptoBind®, for the country's largest public sector insurer. This milestone project has resulted in the rollout of India's most extensive centralized Data Vault and Hardware Security Module (HSM) infrastructure, capable of safeguarding more than 30 Cr+ Personally Identifiable Information (PII) records. The achievement sets a new national benchmark for data privacy, HSM implementation, and scalable analytics in the BFSI sector.

The client, a Government of India-owned behemoth in the life insurance sector, is not only the nation's largest insurance company but also India's biggest institutional investor with assets under management exceeding ₹56.61 trillion with a legacy spanning close to seven decades and a customer base of over 29 Crore policyholders, the scale, complexity, and reliance on legacy systems made this transformation initiative monumental. Yet, the insurer's strategic focus on becoming a data-first, customer-centric institution demanded a robust privacy and compliance-driven digital architecture.

As part of this transformation, the insurer needed a secure, scalable, and regulatory-compliant framework to safeguard massive volumes of citizen data. With the tightening of data privacy regulations, including the DPDP Act 2023, the stakes were higher than ever. The organization required the ability to tokenize, encrypt, and audit large-scale sensitive customer information while ensuring secure availability across 33 divisional offices, 212 branches, and a fast-growing digital ecosystem. The legacy environment presented significant challenges--fragmented and duplicated data across multiple systems, lack of scalability for MarTech integration, inability to perform analytics without exposing PII, restrictions on involving external parties for insights due to compliance obligations, limited ability to enforce fine-grained role-based access, and a constant fear of data breaches that restricted operational agility.

JISA Softech addressed these challenges with its advanced CryptoBind® suite, a purpose-built data privacy and protection solution for Indian BFSI institutions. The deployment included CryptoBind® Secure Vault for encrypted storage and tokenization of sensitive PII data. A key innovation was the use of "Identifiable Tokens"--a format-preserving masking method where tokenized data remains non-sensitive, ensuring that no external platform, including MarTech, could link it back to the original data. These tokens enabled anonymized analytics while ensuring authorized users with role-based access could restore accurate data securely. Additionally, the implementation featured CryptoBind® HSM, a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant solution for cryptographic key management, REST and SOAP APIs for seamless integration with legacy and modern systems, an admin portal for key, user, and token lifecycle management, and comprehensive audit trails with real-time alerts for unauthorized access.

The results have been absolutely transformative. The insurer eliminated fragmented data silos, enabled analytics without compromising privacy, and ensured interoperability with MarTech platforms securely. The deployment achieved full compliance with the DPDP Act 2023 and internal IT security mandates, tokenized and encrypted over 30 Cr PII data points, implemented elastic and centralized cryptographic key lifecycle management, and allowed seamless integration with analytics engines without exposing sensitive information. Furthermore, it enabled secure collaboration with both internal and external systems under strict role-based access controls, accelerated integration cycles across BFSI ecosystems, and delivered complete visibility into data access and usage, reducing the risk of breaches and restoring operational confidence.

The broader industry impact of this project is profound. This is not merely an IT upgrade but a strategic investment in trust and resilience. As data emerges as the new currency, Indian BFSI organizations must look beyond compliance checklists and adopt scalable, privacy-first architectures. The success of this implementation demonstrates that large-scale adoption of tokenization, HSM infrastructure, and audit-ready frameworks can future-proof financial institutions against escalating cyber threats and regulatory crackdowns. If India's largest insurer, with its massive legacy systems, can implement such an ambitious privacy-first architecture, it sets a clear precedent for others. CIOs, CISOs, and CTOs must act decisively to adopt similar technologies to mitigate risks and build citizen trust at scale.

"This implementation shows that true digital trust is achievable at a national scale. When one of the world's largest insurers chooses CryptoBind®, it validates the strength, speed, and security of our homegrown technology," said Tanmay Khare, Director of Technology & Product at JISA Softech. Echoing the sentiment, Isha Oswal, CEO of JISA Softech, added, "The success of this project is a defining moment for India's cybersecurity maturity. CryptoBind® now powers the privacy core of India's most trusted financial brand."

As organizations brace for a future defined by stricter data protection regulations and rising digital risks, JISA Softech remains committed to enabling enterprises with advanced cybersecurity and privacy-first solutions. With deep expertise in Hardware Security Modules (HSM), Tokenization, Cryptography, PKI, and enterprise-grade data protection systems, JISA empowers institutions to ensure compliance, reduce operational risk, and build privacy-driven digital ecosystems. This achievement reaffirms JISA Softech's leadership in cybersecurity innovation, helping organizations transition from reactive to resilient data security.

About JISA Softech

JISA Softech is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, specialising in next-generation encryption, digital identity, and data privacy technologies that empower enterprises and governments to build secure, resilient digital ecosystems.

