Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 14: In today's fast-paced digital market, small shopkeepers and resellers often struggle to keep up. Big brands dominate most of the online platforms. India's local sellers still rely on WhatsApp or physical stores for their business growth. They face multiple issues like limited reach, delayed deliveries, inventory challenges and much more. There is a lack of access to scalable and tech-driven tools for local sellers. Ultimately, this has created a deep divide between local sellers and the growing e-commerce economy.

Digital empowerment has largely skipped over semi-urban retailers. Even though they form the backbone of India's shopping culture, they are still skipped. These resellers often lack the infrastructure, supply chains, and digital literacy to grow efficiently. They need user-friendly platforms that can handle inventory, logistics, and customer management. But what they need most is to do all this without high upfront costs. This is something that's more urgent than ever.

DPKSTECH PRIVATE LIMITED is trying to work with local sellers. The company is based in Faridabad. The company has built two specialized platforms. One is Covero and the other is FashionCart. These platforms are designed specifically for small Indian resellers. Instead of trying to be a one-stop shop like large marketplaces, DPKSTECH focuses on two fast-moving categories: mobile accessories and fashion jewellery.

They allow resellers to buy at wholesale prices, skip inventory headaches, and earn more without the burden of handling, packing or delivery. Whether it's a ₹69 anime phone cover or a ₹150 pendant, the platform takes care of everything in the background so resellers can focus on what matters.

Over 8,000 resellers now work with DPKSTECH--5,000+ with Covero and 3,000+ with FashionCart. These platforms allow users to place orders, manage deliveries, and track inventory from their phone or laptop, even if they're new to online business. Most resellers operate in Tier 2 and 3 cities, where such tech-first support has traditionally been unavailable.

The platform is focusing only on two product lines. The company ensures tight quality control and fast dispatch. DPKSTECH sources directly from manufacturers, enabling low prices with quality assurance. Their smart sourcing means better margins for resellers, who don't have to compromise on price or product appeal.

What makes DPKSTECH special is that it always thinks about resellers first. From the app design to fast delivery, everything is made to help small sellers grow. The two websites, covero.shop and fashioncart.app, are often updated based on reseller suggestions, so they stay easy, quick, and useful.

The impact by their platform goes beyond business. The company is actively working to expand in small towns and rural areas, where it aims to turn smartphones into sources of income for local youth and families. At its Faridabad office, DPKSTECH also creates jobs in tech, logistics, and support--making its growth socially responsible and inclusive.

About DPKSTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Founded in Faridabad, Haryana, DPKSTECH PRIVATE LIMITED is a digital commerce company focused on empowering resellers across India. Through its two brands--Covero (mobile accessories) and FashionCart (affordable jewellery)--the company provides a reliable, tech-driven path for local sellers to thrive in the online market. With over 8,000 resellers and growing, DPKSTECH is redefining grassroots entrepreneurship in India.

