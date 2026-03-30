New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's position at the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (MC14) in Cameroon was "not only heard but also reflected in the Ministerial decisions."

Wrapping up his four-day visit to Cameroon, Goyal said the conference was significant as it marked the return of the WTO Ministerial Conference to the African continent after a decade.

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"Reflecting on the last four days spent in Cameroon, I am assured that India's stance on issues in the WTO was not only heard but also reflected in the Ministerial decisions," the minister said in a post on social media.

The minister added that "India ensured that the voice of the Global South was well-articulated and the needs and aspirations of developing countries and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) were given primacy in the negotiating room."

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He noted that India participated actively across all agenda items at the conference.

"India constructively engaged in all agenda items and in areas where India had strong concerns, we took a position based on the principles of openness, fairness, non-discrimination and inclusivity, which are the cornerstones of WTO engagement," he said in the post.

The minister also highlighted his bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the conference.

"On the sidelines of MC-14, I held extensive bilateral meetings with many countries, trading blocs and key African countries. This enabled greater receptiveness to India's position on key agenda items of MC-14," he said.

Goyal also thanked officials and experts who supported India's participation in the conference.

"Supporting me in this endeavour were the officers of the Department of Commerce, PMI Geneva, relevant ministries, experts who have burnt many a midnight oil to ensure that India's interests are well protected and represented in this Ministerial Conference," he said.

Looking ahead, the minister said, "India will continue to engage with WTO members on issues of critical importance for the global trade landscape, transparently, constructively and in good faith." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)