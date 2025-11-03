VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3: Indo National Limited, the company behind the iconic Nippo brand, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing transformation journey. The recognition reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture rooted in trust, inclusion, and continuous growth.

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback and participation, showcasing the strength of Indo National's internal culture and engagement. An impressive 97% of employees participated in the survey, with 91% affirming that Indo National is truly a Great Place to Work, and 85% of overall responses being positive--a testament to the deep sense of pride and belonging shared across teams.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Pavan Kumar BVS, Chief Executive Officer, Indo National Limited, said: "This recognition is truly about our people. Indo National has grown because of the collective spirit, resilience, and passion of our teams. The Great Place to Work® certification reaffirms that our people remain at the heart of everything we do--driving innovation, integrity, and impact every day."

Mr. Amit Kumar Sharda, Chief Human Resources Officer, added: "At Indo National, we believe culture isn't built by policies but by people. This certification reflects the trust and connection our employees share with the organization. It is the outcome of every collaboration and every leader who has contributed to making Indo National a place where people feel valued, respected, and inspired to grow."

As Indo National continues to evolve from a legacy-led enterprise into a modern, purpose-driven organization, this certification underscores its people-first vision. The company remains dedicated to empowering its teams, nurturing innovation, and creating a workplace where ideas flourish and individuals thrive.

About Indo National Limited (Nippo)

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Chennai, Indo National Limited (BOM 504058, NSE: NIPPOBATRY) is one of India's leading dry-cell battery manufacturers and a trusted name through its flagship brand, Nippo. Beyond batteries, the company has diversified into flashlights, mosquito swatters, LED lighting products, electrical accessories, and energy-efficient appliances. With a nationwide distribution network, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a growing focus on sustainable innovation, Indo National continues to build on its legacy while driving transformation for the future.

