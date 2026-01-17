Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): A fire erupted on Saturday in an old, non-usable houseboat at Kabutar Khana, Char Chinari in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Following the incident, officials from Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to contain the blaze.

Upon receiving the information, the River Fire Station of F&ES immediately rushed to the scene and initiated firefighting operations.

The flames were successfully doused in a timely manner, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures and houseboats.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, officials added. (ANI)

