Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday, bringing together leading figures from India's film and business sectors in a celebration of cinema and culture. The annual awards, organised by Filmfare, recognised performances and technical achievements across Hindi cinema. The event also marked Filmfare's first edition hosted in Gujarat. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Kajol were among several prominent names from the film industry who attended.

From the business community, industrialist Dr. Rohit More was present at the ceremony, reflecting a growing trend of collaboration between India's enterprise and entertainment sectors. Dr. More, who heads Aristocrat Rainwear and Just School Enterprise, and serves as Director at Dollar Garments, has previously worked on brand collaborations involving several Indian film personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Deepak Chahar Speaking briefly at the event, he said that business and creative industries are increasingly finding common ground.

"Industries are converging. Business leaders today engage with creativity and culture in ways that go beyond commerce," he said.

Observers say such participation from business leaders at major entertainment events underscores how India's cultural economy is expanding beyond traditional boundaries.

In recent years, several Indian companies have partnered with actors and filmmakers for campaigns, endorsements, and social initiatives -- a trend that highlights the integration of business strategy and creative influence.

Apart from the awards ceremony, the evening included live performances and special tributes to notable contributors to Indian cinema. The event drew an audience comprising film professionals, corporate representatives, and media persons.

The Filmfare Awards, first held in 1954, are among India's oldest and most recognised platforms honouring excellence in the Hindi film industry. The 2025 edition featured award categories across acting, direction, production design, music, and technical achievement. Winners were selected based on jury evaluation and audience votes. According to organisers, hosting the awards in Ahmedabad aimed to expand Filmfare's regional reach and celebrate Gujarat's growing role in India's creative and media industries. The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by artists and guests from across the country.

