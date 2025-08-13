NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: InfoComm India, the nation's definitive tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and integrated experiences, has unveiled a forward-thinking agenda for its highly anticipated Summit. Taking place from 9-11 September 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, InfoComm India Summit is curated to provide deep insights into the most critical industry trends, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and unified communications to the future of digital signage and immersive experiences. The Summit provides a roadmap for AV/IT professionals and end-users to navigate India's fast-evolving digital landscape.

Also Read | Gaurav Gupta X Rene Caovilla - Bridal Couture Collection 'Quantum Entanglement'.

"India's rapid technological adoption, especially in AI, presents a massive opportunity, and InfoComm India's role is to ensure our industry is ready to seize it," said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "This year, our Summit is laser-focused on AI readiness and industry upskilling. Through hands-on workshops, expert-led sessions developed with our partners, and premier training like AVIXA's first in-person CTS course in India, we are providing the essential tools for professionals to master these new technologies and drive innovation across all sectors."

The Summit is set to feature a lineup of more than 50 distinguished industry experts and thought leaders from across India and the globe, spread across over 60 dynamic sessions. This year, the spotlight is on AI - how it integrates into AV workflows, and how professionals can apply it meaningfully across enterprise, education, government, and media environments.

Also Read | How India Emerges As Global Smartphone Manufacturing Hub: 'Make in India' Initiative, Apple and Tariff Strategies Explained.

Highlights of InfoComm India 2025 Summit include:

* Industry Leadership and Business Strategy: Opening day on 9 September will address pressing business and technology trends, kicking off with the highly anticipated Opening Panel - "Reimagining Boundaries: The Future of Business & Technology in 2030." This dynamic session will explore the transformative impact of technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G on business innovation and customer interaction, offering actionable insights and strategic guidance. The distinguished panel features Dave Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA; Kaushik Mukhopadhyay, Managing Director and CEO of AVID; and Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager - Asia Pacific & India at Harman.

* Next-Generation Technology Insights: Sessions focusing on how emerging and disruptive technologies are revolutionising the digital landscape include "The Future of AI-Driven Digital Signage: Unlocking Context-Aware Experience", "Quantum AI Transforming Pro AV and Smart Cities in the Next Decade", and "Bridging Worlds: Smart AV and Video Conferencing Powering New-Age Learning."

* Dynamic Panel Discussions: Bringing together senior industry leaders to share candid insights on critical issues such as "Beyond the Degree - Building Digital Agility for a Tech-Driven World," "Data, Devices & Defense - Building a Cyber-Resilient Infrastructure,"

* Expert-Led Vertical Market Tracks: In partnership with top industry associations and government bodies, the Summit will feature specialised tracks developed to address the unique challenges of key sectors. Collaborators include:

* All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) for the Smart Cities;* Computer Society of India, Mumbai Chapter (CSI) for the Enterprise IT & Cybersecurity;* ICT Academy for Education Technology;* Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) for the Immersive Technologies;* Invidis Consulting for the Digital Signage.

With India's experience economy booming, mastering the art of an unforgettable guest journey is key. Leading this critical conversation is first-time InfoComm India Summit speaker, Stephen Thomas Cavit, an expert uniquely positioned to guide the way. As an Emmy Award-winning composer and the President of the TEA Asia Pacific Board, Stephen is at the forefront of the themed entertainment trend. He is set to share his perspective on blending creative artistry with business and technology, making his panel, 'Tools of Immersion: Designing the Guest Journey,' a must-attend event. True immersion is felt, not just seen. I've built my career creating emotion through sound for the screen, and I look forward to sharing my insights at InfoComm India, alongside my experienced panel members.

Going beyond traditional sessions, InfoComm India Summit will also feature new interactive formats designed for collaboration and practical skill-building. The Regional AV Roundtable & Mixer on Day 2 (10 Sept) will bring together manufacturers, integrators, and distributors for a candid discussion on bridging the gap between technical innovation and real-world usability. For those seeking practical skills, the Hands-On Workshop: "Mastering AV Networking" on Day 3 (11 Sept) will provide expert-led training on configuring and deploying essential AVoIP protocols.

The InfoComm India Summit is free to attend for all registered visitors, except for select training sessions and workshops, which require some fees.

AVIXA to Host First-ever In-person Training in India for CTS Preparation

In a significant milestone for professional development in the region, AVIXA will host its first-ever in-person "CTS 2: Applied AV and AV Project Process" training in India in conjunction with InfoComm India. Taking place on 7-9 September (beginning two days ahead of the tradeshow) onsite/in-person at JWC, this three-day course is a critical step for professionals to achieving the globally recognized CTS® (Certified Technology Specialist™) designation.

Designed to equip participants with practical insights into applied AV project workflows--from system planning and documentation to implementation and client handover--making this training a milestone initiative in advancing AV expertise across the region. Sponsored by Harman, this is a separately ticketed course. Interested professionals can find out more and register via the AVIXA website.

Your Opportunity to Explore, Learn, and Lead

Visitor registration is now open. All AV, IT, and tech professionals are invited to discover the innovations shaping the future of India's digital infrastructure. Register for free show entry at www.infocomm-india.com.

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit: infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)