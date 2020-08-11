Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI /PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organizer in association with Jewellery NET, a B2B online community that brings together professional buyers and sellers in a comprehensive digital platform powered by the Jewellery group of Informa Markets announces the debut of 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition' slated for 19-20 August 2020.

Stringent safety measures such as travel restrictions, and social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic has impacted the physical format of the exhibitions industry. To keep the momentum going, the 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition' has been carefully crafted to consistently meet the needs of the Gems and Jewellery industry, enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and provide them with feasible solutions.

Supported by The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Maliwara Jewellers Association, Delhi, Meerut Bullion Traders Association, Delhi Jewellers Association, Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association and Jewellery & Machinery Association, the Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the Gems and Jewellery fraternity under a common virtual platform.

The visitor profile will include Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations, all congregating under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business.

The virtual show will also see participation from Indian States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal amongst others

The expo seeks to be an unmatched platform for virtually sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and global market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector in times like these.

Moreover, it will feature pavilions dedicated to Gold, Diamond, Silver, Gemstones, Machinery and allied. It will be studded with a number of world-class features such as a Designer Gallery, showcase of 50,000 plus Designs, Buyer - Seller Video Meets, Digital Showrooms, Product Launches, Knowledge Series to name a few.

The virtual expo has been scheduled strategically before the main festive and pre-wedding season which is considered to be the best time for buying.

"We are thrilled to announce our first virtual approach in the Gems and Jewellery space in the form of an exhibition for the industry. The show will be a leading-edge web-based platform that will ensure a grand display of luxury, variety of jewellery, insights, markets trends and networking opportunities all configured through the touch of a fingertip. Although the gems and jewellery industry is slowly swarming towards normalcy post the first phase of unlock, consumer behaviour has changed drastically," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking on the debut of 'Jewellery & Gem Virtual Exhibition'.

"This has forced the jewellery retailer community to transform themselves according to needs of their newly evolved customers. The Jewellery and Gem Virtual Exhibition is an effort to cater to these market changes and to offer an organised structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unparalleled standard for our buyer community, by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency through this expo," Yogesh Mudras added.

The Gems and Jewellery sector is one of the champion sectors identified by the Government of India to provide hand holding for investors with a focus on improving India's manufacturing capabilities. With Covid-19 being the single biggest factor altering and impacting the demand of Jewellery, the global Jewellery has hit its lowest in Q1 2020, dropping by 39 per cent, according to the recent World Gold Council report.

For India, the demand dipped by 41 per cent to an eleven-year low while local gold prices continued its upward trajectory in Q1 2020 surpassing previous historical highs. However, the Gems and Jewellery industry is crawling towards normalcy gradually and has witnessed some green shoots of recovery by 20-25 per cent sales since unlock 1.0.

While there is still uncertainty, with Indians, there is both an emotional and a rational intent to purchase Gold as it is a safe haven for investment. It is beyond just an embellishment and is considered as a symbol of security.

The virtual expo will be holding insightful seminars by Industry experts to discuss Gems & Jewellery Industry : Adapting to the 'NEW NORMAL', Gold as a strategic Asset in 2020-21, Government Mandates and Industry Benefits of Hallmarking etc. The conference seminar has an interesting line of key representatives from the Bureau of Indian Standards, GIA, Dignitaries from top Jewellery Associations in the country to name a few.

The list of exhibitors this year include VKJewels, SMR, Tanvi Gold Cast, Swarnshilp, JKS amongst others. As a kick-off, the Jewellery portfolio at Informa Markets in India that include shows like HJF and DJGF held a series of successful webinars that discussed Managing the Crisis, Mitigating the Impact with survival & revival strategy and North India's Gem & Jewellery Industry: Charting a path from Challenges to Solutions.

