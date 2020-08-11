Monday, August 10 was indeed a special moment for residents of Chennai, especially fitness enthusiasts considering gyms have now reopened. Due to coronavirus scare, several places of public gathering including gyms remained shut for over three months. Looks like making the most of this situation, actors Arya, Vishal and Shaam decided to catch up over work out. The trio were recently spotted working out in the gym and pictures of their session were shared by Arya on his Twitter account. Arya had been in the news for his dramatic body transformation and it looks like the gym is his newfound love. Sasikumar and Arya Roped in for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake?

Sharing pictures from their work-out session, Arya wrote, "#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to gym life #MonstersFitness biceps man #Johnson and triceps man @shaamactor #Jai @Ironman_Manju Monday Workout mission accomplished." In another tweet, he shared a picture with Vishal and wrote, "ack to Boxing Boxing glove with our Puraitchi Thalapathy

@VishalKOfficial." It was certainly great to actor Vishal all fit and fine after he and his father had tested positive for coronavirus and had shown mild symptoms. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

Check Out Arya's Post Here:

Here's Another Post from Arya:

In February, Tollywood actor Arya became the talk of the town as he beefed up and flaunted buff physique. The actor had shared pictures of his chiselled bod on social media and won massive praises from everyone. Sharing the pictures, he had written, "You Never know how strong You are until Being strong is the only choice you have."

