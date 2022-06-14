Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and Harvard Business Publishing, today announced their collaboration to empower India's next-generation, through Infosys Springboard, with critical digital and life skills made available free of cost. This is part of the continued efforts Infosys is making to empower 10 million-plus people with digital skills by 2025 - a goal integral to Infosys' ESG Vision 2030. Harvard Business Publishing turns provocative ideas influencing business - fueled by the latest thinking in Harvard Business School, Harvard Business Review, and world-renowned experts - into impactful and actionable skill-building and learning resources. Through this collaboration, students and young learners in India will now be able to access resources including select Harvard Business Review articles, videos, and podcasts, as well as 10 Harvard ManageMentor courses on topics such as Project Management, Change Management, Innovation and Creativity. "We are excited to team up with Infosys on this important learning initiative that would drive employability amongst underserved students and youth, consistent with Harvard Business Publishing's mission and ESG goals. By providing access to the most critical ideas shaping leaders today and tomorrow, together with Infosys, we are keen to help empower future generations with the skills they need to succeed," said, Vinay Hebbar, Senior Vice President and Head of International Markets at Harvard Business Publishing. "In collaboration with Infosys, we curated timeless and timely thought leadership, contextualized to the needs of the learners to support life skills and capabilities to enable employability," said Sumit Harjani, Country Manager - India and Regional Head - Corporate Learning, Asia Pacific at Harvard Business Publishing.

Infosys will partner directly with institutional schools and colleges to help share high-quality learning content - focused on employability - to underserved students and young adults in tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities. "We are pleased to be teaming with Harvard Business Publishing to prepare learners with the skills they need for the future. Infosys' rich legacy of four decades in employee and broad-based student competency development, along with the advantages of this collaboration, will enable us to deliver corporate-grade learning experiences that will help empower India's talent pools to thrive in a fast-evolving employment landscape," said, Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys. Infosys launched Infosys Springboard last year to deliver corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for learners, including school and college students, professionals and adults. The platform advances their learning agenda with courses in digital skills (such as machine learning and robotics) and life skills (such as communication, time management and career management). Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to about 2.5 million registered users, since its launch.

