New Delhi [India], May 22: Innefu Labs, a leading AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies, today announced the appointment of Amir Sela, former Sales Director at NSO Group, the company behind the Pegasus spyware, as its new Head of International Sales.

With over 15+ years of experience across the defence and cyber security sectors, Amir brings deep domain expertise in Sales and Business development. His previous tenures include roles at the Israel Ministry of Defence, Aeronautics, Seraphim Optronics, and most notably, NSO Group, developers of the Pegasus spyware platform.

At Innefu Labs, Amir will lead the company's international sales strategy, focusing on expanding its global footprint. His appointment aligns with Innefu's aggressive global growth plans and the increasing demand for integrated intelligence, cyber defence, and public safety solutions worldwide.

"Amir's deep understanding of the cyber intelligence landscape, coupled with his proven track record in strategic sales, makes him the ideal leader to scale our international presence," said Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO, Innefu Labs. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team at a time when our solutions are gaining strong traction across global markets."

Commenting on his new role, Amir said: "I'm excited to join Innefu Labs, a company at the forefront of innovation in AI-led cybersecurity and intelligence. I look forward to building strong partnerships and helping clients worldwide to enhance their operational readiness and national security posture."

About Innefu Labs

Founded in 2010, Innefu is an AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out Deep Tech innovation and develop products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country. With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and Cyber Security.

The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Defense and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies. Having worked with some of the most sensitive organizations the company has a deep understanding of handling sensitive and critical installations. The company has a clear focus on developing state of the art products oriented towards solving real world problems of our clients with exemplary support to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

