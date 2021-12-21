Utah (Salt Lake City) [US], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovecture Group of Companies Chairman & CEO, Shreyas Kamat announced appointment of Girish Rao as Chief Executive Officer, India.

Girish joins Innovecture with nearly 25 years of experience in leading, growing, and transforming businesses in hyper-competitive environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. He has held several global leadership positions in technology, business development, sales, and delivery in software product & services companies.

He has hands-on experience in leveraging technology for enabling business growth and delivering superior customer experience.

Girish was an entrepreneur during his early professional career. He has a strong entrepreneurship orientation and is a start-up coach focused on mentoring tech start-ups. He is a strategy advisor, supporting both founders and professionals in defining their business model and reaching operational excellence and employee motivation.

In his current role as an CEO, he will be responsible for driving Innovecture's overall direction and accelerating the growth strategy for India development & innovation center, one of the most strategic & important offices globally. In addition to it, deliver long-term growth and value creation.

Shreyas Kamat stated that, "With our goal of doubling our India headcount in 2022, it's important that we expand our footprint by adding new clients, new verticals, and new geographies. We also need to ensure that we continue to excel in delivering exceptional value to our customers and ensure that Innovecture is the best place to work for our employees and consultants. With this focus in mind, we're pleased to announce an exciting addition of Girish Rao to our team as our CEO. Girish will be responsible for driving the growth of our very dynamic, Innovecture India and helping us expand our footprint globally, based on our 2025 strategy."

Girish adds, "It is a privilege to have been appointed to lead such a strong and vibrant team and become an active part in driving Innovecture business forward in India. Our India development & innovation center will collaborate across our global offices in North American, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific regions and play a pivotal role in supporting various business functions. What Innovecture India has achieved in just three years is amazing. I'm looking forward to scaling our business over the next few years, and offering our outstanding service experience to even more customers."

Innovecture LLC, a Global Technology and Management consultancy company established in 2007, providing consulting, technology and research services to clients around the world.

With a major focus on the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Innovecture has an impressive global presence in providing strategic technology solutions and architecture that enhance the business goals of their clients.

Innovecture has been recognized multiple times as a MWCN Utah 100 and Inc. 5000 fastest growing company. Innovecture has been privileged to be a major contributor in Digital and Agile Transformation projects for several Fortune 500 BFSI clients.

