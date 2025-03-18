PRNewswire

Shanghai [China], March 18: INTAMSYS, a global leader in industrial 3D printing, has renewed its partnership with WorldSkills International (WSI) for the 2025-2026 season. Under this agreement, INTAMSYS will continue as the exclusive 3D printing equipment and materials supplier for the Additive Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering CAD competitions at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. This marks the second consecutive collaboration between INTAMSYS and WSI, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing vocational skills education through cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Drive Innovation in WorldSkills Competitions

During the signing ceremony, David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International, highly praised INTAMSYS for its technological expertise and commitment to education. He stated:

"INTAMSYS has redefined competition standards with its industrial-grade 3D printing technology. At WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, the FUNMAT PRO 310 delivered exceptional performance, earning global recognition for its reliability and precision."

Charles Han, Founder & CEO of INTAMSYS, reaffirmed the company's dedication to industry-driven education, stating:

"We believe 'Industry IS Education.' Real skill development must align with industrial applications. Our latest FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO is designed for high-speed, high-strength, multi-material printing, providing competitors with the ultimate tool for tackling complex challenges."

Dong Hua, from the Sponsorship and Partnership Department of the Executive Bureau of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, also shared key plans for the event, highlighting the strong national support behind this global competition. The three parties engaged in in-depth discussions about the 2026 Shanghai WorldSkills Competition, laying a solid foundation for future collaboration.

Bridging Education and Industry

Following the signing ceremony, a round table forumfeatured Alexander Amiri, Director of Sponsorship & Partnership at WorldSkills International, and Jane Stokie, Director of Skills Competitions, who shared further insights into the partnership and competition details.

Cong Pang, Director of Education at INTAMSYS, emphasized:

"INTAMSYS is fully prepared to deeply engage in the upcoming competition, providing competitors with extensive training and preparation support."

China's Innovation on the Global Skills Stage

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 welcomed 1,300+ competitors from nearly 70 countries and regions. With Shanghai hosting in 2026, even more participants are expected. As a leading force in China's advanced manufacturing sector, INTAMSYS aims to bring world-class technology to vocational training programs globally, bridging the gap between education and industry.

This renewed partnership solidifies INTAMSYS' position as a global leader in industrial 3D printing and underscores China's growing role in shaping the future of vocational skills development.

About INTAMSYS

INTAMSYS specializes in industrial 3D printing solutions, focusing on high-performance FFF technology for engineering applications. With headquarters in China and offices in Germany and the United States, INTAMSYS serves global industries with cutting-edge FUNMAT™ 3D printers and advanced material solutions.

