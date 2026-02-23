New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday shared snapshots of the Tulip Festival along Shantipath in the national capital.

Xu said that the festival heralds the arrival of Spring in Delhi.

Also Read | BAFTA 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Manipuri Film 'Boong' for Historic Win; 'A Moment of Immense Joy' (View Post).

In a post on X, he said, "The tulips along Shantipath are in full bloom! Vibrant colors herald the arrival of spring in Delhi. It's no wonder people are flocking to see this stunning floral spectacle."

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/2025844325704409413?s=20

Also Read | Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Meanwhile, the garden of the Netherlands residence once again blossomed with seasonal splendour as 50,000 tulips burst into bloom this February, bringing the iconic charm of Keukenhof to New Delhi. A floral display continued to weave nature's beauty with the spirit of cultural friendship.

The Netherlands residence served as a stunning backdrop for this floral celebration. Just as the lotus is deeply rooted in Indian culture, the tulip is an inseparable part of the Netherlands' identity. More than just a seasonal bloom, it represents optimism and the fresh promise of spring. Tulips originated in Central Asia and were embraced by the Ottoman Empire, introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Over the centuries, tulips became deeply embedded in Dutch cultural identity, evolving from ornamental garden flowers into national icons admired across the world.

Today, there are more than 3,000 officially registered tulip varieties, ranging from classic single-colour blooms to rare and dramatic forms. During the height of their popularity, tulip varieties were given grand titles such as "Admiral" and "General," and some were even named after historic figures. Notably, a rare, vibrant yellow and red tulip was also named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2005 (Miss World), further highlighting the flower's global cultural appeal.

In the 17th century, tulips became so prized in the Netherlands that they sparked "Tulip Mania," with rare bulbs traded on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange at prices sometimes equal to the value of a house. While that frenzy faded, the tulip's popularity only spread further across the world. Today, tulips are celebrated through spring festivals across continents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)