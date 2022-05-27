New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Interflora India, the luxury floral gifting and decor brand that reformed and redefined the floral landscape of gifting, luxury weddings and events in India, has been recognized as the Gifting eRetailer of the year by the prestigious Industry of Retail and eCommerce.

The IReC Awards recognizes excellence across e-commerce sectors, taking into account the brand's consumer experience, product innovation, core technology capabilities, revenue, brand affinity and consumer convenience offered by the brand.

Innovating and revolutionizing the floral landscape of luxury gifting and decor in India, Interflora has been facilitated and honoured amongst some of the industry's most renowned and dynamic brands across sectors. Anuja Joshi - Co-Founder and Creative Director, Interflora India, said: "I am delighted to receive this award and want to thank all the Interflora consumers and IReC for the recognition. It validates our commitment to providing a truly world-class experience to our consumers and recognizes the exponential expansion of Interflora in India as we take our floral gifting and decor solutions to newer pin codes with the promise of best service and quality".

