Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi had its first two episodes premier on May 27, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Star Wars spinoff sees Obi-Wan in exile on Tatooine while trying to stay away from the Inquisitors and maintaining a low profile. The series takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and is developed by Deborah Chow for Disney+. Sadly, the first two episodes are already available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Obi-Wan Kenobi Review: Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Returns in An Occasionally Slow, But Effective Start to the Star Wars Spinoff Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked and surfaced online for free watch and download. Almost every show falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did You Know All Dialogue For Attack of the Clones Had to Be Re-Recorded? Ewan McGregor Reveals This Fun Fact!

For the unversed, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The series also stars Ingram Moses, Rupert Friend and Joel Edgerton. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

