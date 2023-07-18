PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: The goal of the collaboration is to reduce the time and resources it takes to translate a biomedical breakthrough into a clinically and commercially viable medicine.

"Joining forces with Stanford University's Innovative Medicine Accelerator is a prime opportunity to collaboratively create innovative treatments for neuroendocrine tumors in an efficient and cost-effective way," said Dr. Suresh K. Jain, founder and Chairman of Intonation. "Our partnership with a renowned academic institution such as Stanford will reinvigorate and enhance the drug discovery ecosystem in India."

Intonation collaborates with academic institutions across the globe to develop innovative product candidate opportunities with "proof" that these technologies will likely succeed in the marketplace.

"I'm excited about this collaboration with Intonation Research Laboratories, which has the potential to speed the translation of promising research into urgently needed new treatments and therapies," said Marc Tessier-Lavigne, PhD, president of Stanford University. "This type of partnership goes to the heart of why we created the Innovative Medicines Accelerator — to connect biomedical researchers with partners so that we can more efficiently translate Stanford discoveries into real impact for society."

Over the next two years, Intonation, led by Dr. Jain, will collaborate on a project that originated in the laboratory of Justin Annes, MD, PhD, associate professor of endocrinology, and advanced in partnership with Mark Smith, head of medicinal chemistry at Sarafan ChEM-H.

Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine, said that the goal of the collaboration, IMA's second in recent months, is to rapidly improve patient care. "We hope to greatly accelerate our drug development program and deliver transformative treatments to patients burdened with neuroendocrine tumors," he said.

The agreement calls for a close collaboration where Intonation and the Annes laboratory, with the IMA's help, contribute expertise and resources to strengthen foundational intellectual property created at Stanford University. "We want to find partners where we don't just hand it over and be done," Chaitan Khosla, PhD, the Innovative Medicines Accelerator director and a professor of chemistry and of chemical engineering at Stanford University said. "We want to assist the partner so they can run the next leg of the journey."

About Intonation Research Laboratories

Intonation Research Laboratory is a Hyderabad based Auxiliary Research Organization, established in 2005 to provide contract research services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Intonation will soon be moving to its newly built state-of the -art research center in Cherlapalli, Hyderabad, India.

About Stanford University

Stanford University is a place of discovery, creativity, innovation and world-class medical care. Dedicated to its founding mission of benefitting society through research and education, Stanford strives to create a sustainable future for all, catalyze discoveries about ourselves and our world, accelerate the societal impact of its research, and educate students as global citizens. The university is located in the San Francisco Bay Area on the ancestral land of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe and first welcomed students in 1891. Its main campus holds seven schools along with interdisciplinary research and policy institutes, athletics, and the arts. More than 7,000 undergraduate and 9,000 graduate students pursue studies at Stanford each year. Learn more at stanford.edu.

About Stanford Medicine

Stanford Medicine is an integrated academic health system comprising the Stanford School of Medicine and adult and pediatric health care delivery systems. Together, they harness the full potential of biomedicine through collaborative research, education and clinical care for patients. For more information, please visit med.stanford.edu.

