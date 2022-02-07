New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to serve mankind and bring people out of poverty, Intraaction Electronics along with Aryan Patel have come together to support those in need.

Working towards the same 16-year-old Aryan Patel, son of the company's founder has also extended his support to uplift the tribal Humanity.

Through the company, they have done philanthropic and encouraging work by supporting the underprivileged girls with sweaters and sanitary napkins across Ahmedabad and are also providing donations for religious and educational causes.

Intraaction Electronics, an Electronic manufacturing company started creating face shields and safety signs during COVID making it more accessible to the local community. Company donated around 50,000 face shields and masks in the community. Ecogreen products pvt ltd manufactures eco-friendly blocks that are harmless to the environment. Inspired by the environmental and social help done by both the companies, Aryan started the campaign to help the unprivileged people of 15 states and 2 UT with United First. Not only Rameshbhai but also his father Karshands Patel was a social helper, he helped the people of the village by providing education and knowledge. Helping financially by providing donations every year to the villagers of Islampur so that they can survive through tough times. Aryan's social power of helping people has passed on to him by his father and his grandfather. His brother Nisarg also contributed socially by teaching underprivileged children in his free time. The helping nature of Aryan runs through his blood veins.

Intraaction Electronics and United First started camping related quality digital education during Covid-19. Aryan and United first with the support of Teamex Edu has a set a vision of adopting 50,000 students and providing them with the best quality digital education. More than 25000 minutes of high-quality courses time available for young students to become equipped with practical skills, which include - Microsoft office, C programming, java programming, AutoCAD, English learning modules, animation, mobile programming, security, working online, operating system guides, database, useful computer skills, online services, business skills.

Aryan is also leading a campaign of giving writers jackets and sweaters. November & December is that time of the year where winter is a curse for few people. Survival is difficult for the poor, but winter creates an additional burden on them. It is a desperate struggle for the homeless and poor to survive the winter season. This winter, we are going to distribute brand new sweaters and Blankets to 10,000 girls in 30 rural schools.

With a skillful mind and skill and a vision to leave a mark in society, he is constantly working towards the same. And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with his work all around the world. Young brigade like Aryan Patel is an example for next generation and his contribution towards humanity in such scale with their company is highly commendable.

