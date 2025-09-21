New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), on Sunday welcomed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks on the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, saying they reflect India's growing role in global trade.

Garg said that the minister's recognition of India as a trusted leader in rice exports brings both pride and responsibility to the federation. "The Hon'ble Minister's recognition of India as a trusted leader in rice exports is not just a matter of pride but also a responsibility for the Indian Rice Exporters Federation to work towards greater international cooperation," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Goyal described agriculture as the "soul of Indian civilisation" while announcing that New Delhi will host BIRC 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on October 30 and 31.

In a video message, he said the event would be the world's largest rice industry gathering, bringing together farmers, exporters, global buyers, policymakers and other stakeholders. "Agriculture has always been the soul of our civilisation, with rice as the pride of our farmers. The BIRC 2025, Bharat International Rice Conference, the world's largest rice event with farmers, global buyers and stakeholders brought together under one roof, is being held at the Bharat Mandapam on October 30th and 31st, this year. This will be a symbol of India's Rice diversity, quality standards and also strengthen business-to-business linkages," he said.

Organised by IREF in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the two-day conference is being described as the biggest global platform for the rice sector. It will bring together farmers, exporters, buyers, policymakers and industry leaders on a single platform.

Highlighting its importance, IREF chief Garg said BIRC 2025 would be a landmark platform to showcase India's strength in rice production, innovation in quality standards, and sustainable practices that directly benefit farmers. He said government support for this global summit has given fresh energy to the rice export community.

"IREF is determined to ensure that BIRC 2025 emerges as a transformative event connecting farmers, exporters, policymakers, and global buyers. At the heart of this conference is not only trade, but also the welfare of our farmers and the vision of a stronger India on the world stage. We deeply appreciate the Hon'ble Minister's encouraging words and reaffirm our commitment to make BIRC 2025 a historic success," Garg said.

India has emerged as the world's top rice producer with a record output of 145 million metric tons, surpassing China. Today, India commands over 40 per cent of the global rice trade, exporting to 172 countries, making it a key pillar of global food security. (ANI)

