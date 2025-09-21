Mumbai, September 21: The controversy around dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s family has deepened, with shocking revelations by a truck helper who was allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Mumbai. On September 13, Khedkar’s SUV grazed a cement mixer truck on the Mulund-Airoli Road, triggering a violent confrontation. Prahlad Chauhan, a helper on the truck, was allegedly bundled into the SUV and taken away.

In his police statement, Chauhan recounted that his phone was snatched and he was confined to a watchman’s room at the Khedkar family’s premises. He was fed stale food and threatened with “dire consequences” unless he agreed to pay for the damage caused to the SUV. Based on his account, police have added serious charges — including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, and common intention — against Puja’s father, Dilip Khedkar, and driver Praful Salunkhe. Puja Khedkar’s Pune Home Raided After Truck Driver Kidnapping; Police Rescue Victim, Summon Mother of Sacked IAS for Obstruction (Watch Video).

Salunkhe, who had been absconding for six days, was tracked to Sindkheda in Dhule district and taken into custody on Friday. Dilip remains at large. Meanwhile, Manorama Khedkar, Puja’s mother, has also been booked, first for obstructing police during the rescue of Chauhan and later for allegedly destroying CCTV evidence at the family’s Aundh bungalow in Pune. Investigators revealed that she gave her bedroom key to an aide and removed the DVR from the surveillance system to tamper with records. UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Shields Ex-IAS Trainee Officer Puja Khedkar From Arrest.

The SUV involved in the case is still missing, and police are continuing searches for Dilip and Manorama. The case has sparked outrage, with growing demands for strict action against the influential Khedkar family, already under scrutiny following Puja’s dismissal from the IAS for misrepresentation of her credentials.

