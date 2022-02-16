New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department has conducted raids on various premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei in India as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said on Wednesday.

The raids are going on at multiple locations in the national capital New Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The official sources said the searches started on Tuesday and the investigations have been ongoing.

IT sleuths are looking at Huawei's financial documents, account books, and its Indian businesses and overseas transactions.

"We have been informed of the visit of the Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel," Huawei said in a statement.

"Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said. (ANI)

