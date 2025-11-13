BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 13: ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider has been awarded a multi-year contract with NAM India (NSE: NAM-India), one of the country's leading asset management companies.

Under this multi-year partnership, ITC Infotech will manage and modernize NAM India's core technology operations covering applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, while enabling advanced data, digital, and AI-driven initiatives.

The partnership will also include strategic technology advisory and the setup of a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Mumbai to enhance agility, collaboration, and delivery excellence.

This engagement with NAM India to drive modernization, agility, and a stronger technology ecosystem is a key milestone in ITC Infotech's journey in financial services.

Commenting on the engagement, Abhijit Shah, Chief Technology Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, said: "We are confident that this collaboration with ITC Infotech will help us strengthen our technology backbone, enhance operational resilience, and bring greater agility to our business. This is an important step toward building a truly future-ready organization."

Vishal Kumar, President & Regional Head - India, APAC & MEA, shared, "We are delighted to partner with Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. on their transformative journey. I am confident that our deep understanding of the financial services landscape, coupled with our technological capabilities will make a meaningful contribution to NAM India's vision of becoming a digital-first enterprise."

The collaboration underscores ITC Infotech's proven expertise in transforming financial institutions through digital technologies, strengthening its position as a trusted partner driving innovation and sustainable growth in the BFSI sector.

