Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The iconic ITC Maratha hotel organised a grand soiree on its 22nd Anniversary, marking off a promising year ahead for the hospitality industry. The hotel synonyms to the burgeoning sub-urbian Mumbai has carried statesman embodiment of 'Indo-Sarcenic' culture of evolving Bombay; in two decades of its operations. A preferred destination amongst Jetsetter, Bleisure and Social segments, the timeless architecture, gourmet dining options, commitment to eco-positive operation through 'Responsible Luxury', sprawling landscape and state of art convention facilities has continued to draw a loyal patronage towards the brand.

In the celebration; evening started with the welcome musical showcase by city's favourite Blues and Jazz instrumentalist followed by Pop & Roll acoustic and vocals jamming by the upcoming diva Naquita; adding to the mood the culinary and bar ambassadors of the hotel created dolce 'Sober Bar & Neo Native Small Plate' gourmet experiences ending with 'Starlite Cake' as a showstopper. Peshwa Pavilion open-to-skylight restaurant, pivoted the foreground for these activities liberated spirit of Mumbai with its soaring ceiling and cheerful ambience at ITC Maratha.

With the presence of special guest for the evening Aahna Kumra, Palak Purswani, Neal Patel, Vartika Singh and Sanaya Pithawalla from the popular fraternity had joined the celebration; along with hotel patrons and prive members and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Bhalla, Area Manager (West & East Region ITC Hotels) and General Manager, ITC Maratha said, "The celebration of the year on year for the hotel it's very importantly for individuals who endure to run it. We assure that ITC Maratha has always been levelling up the guest experience with the sense of responsibility to pursue every year. I thank to everyone from ITC Maratha team as a family for backing the hotel with support and love, which has resulted us as a number one player in the international peer group and will sustain the same in the future."

Reaffirming its philosophy of 'Responsible Luxury' years on year with a thorough spotlight on maintainability, wellbeing and cleanliness, ITC Hotel properties in India has positioned as the world's best LEED (Administration in Energy and Ecological Plan) Zero Carbon ensured Hotel, a first-of-its-sort accomplishment globally.

With the enduring Namaste as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC Hotels is one of India's leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country. ITC's hotels integrate India's fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination, through a collection of hotels. ITC's hotel group operates under six distinct brands; 'ITC Hotel' at the Luxury end, 'Welcomhotel' in the 5-star segment, 'Fortune' in the mid-market to upscale segment and 'WelcomHeritage' in the heritage leisure segment. Brand Mementos in the Luxury segment and brand Storii in the premium segment are the latest addition to the ITC Hotels portfolio.

With a decade strong 'Responsible Luxury' as its guiding premise, ITC Hotels is committed to delivering luxury experiences with sustainable practices embedded in the process - an endeavour which has manifested in the coveted LEED*® Platinum rating for all its luxury hotels, making ITC Hotels amongst the 'Greenest' luxury hotel chains in the world. (*Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design - by U.S. Green Building Council and the Indian Green Building Council)

Sustainable business practices which respect the environment and society have always been the DNA of ITC Hotels. Since pioneering the concept of "Responsible Luxury" in 2009, ITC Hotels has commissioned numerous planet positive initiatives, which range from use of renewable energy which today powers more than 57% of ITC Hotels electrical requirement to an over 50% reduction in water consumption over the last five years to name a few and amongst the first hospitality chains to discontinue use of 'Single Use Plastic' across its operations.

ITC Hotels has also been focused on initiatives addressing health and wellbeing and over the years introduced many initiatives like heightened focus on Indoor Air Quality, installation of Radiation harmonisers that mitigate the harmful effects of radiation at all ITC Hotels and the Sleeep Program which addresses multiple parameters aimed at enhancing quality of sleep from interventions on controlling decibel levels in room to lighting, fragrance & aromas to introduction of a sleeep menu designed to promote the biological aspect of sleep quality using select food ingredients from across the world.

