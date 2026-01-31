New Delhi, January 31: If you are wondering whether bank branches in your city will be open on Saturday, January 31, the answer is yes. The confusion arises because banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, leading many to assume that all Saturdays are non working days. However, that is not the case.

Since January 31 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain open and function normally, unless a specific local holiday has been declared. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, nationalised and scheduled banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while remaining closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays. Bank holidays are also decided on a state wise basis, depending on regional festivals and local observances.

According to the RBI’s official holiday list, no bank holiday has been declared for January 31 in Maharashtra, meaning bank branches in the state will be open. The same applies to most other states, unless a state government has announced a separate local holiday. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Banks To Remain Closed for 9 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

Customers should note that Saturday working hours are usually shorter than weekdays, with most banks closing by early afternoon. It is advisable to check branch timings before visiting.

Meanwhile, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATM services will continue to operate normally. However, services requiring in branch processing, such as cheque clearances or document submissions, will depend on branch working hours. Hence, Banks are open on January 31, but plan your visit early and check local timings to avoid last minute inconvenience.

