Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): enreap, a specialised technology company helping companies achieve Operational Delivery Excellence, has received the Great Place to Work® Certification in India. The certification is purely based on current employees' experience of working at enreap and endorses the High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in the organisation.

Great Place to Work® is considered the Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Culture. Through a very rigorous assessment process, it recognizes organisations that deliver stellar employee experiences, and demonstrate best-in-class people practices. The assessment is based on the innovative Great Place to Work® Model(c). This model evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) attributes.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Eliminate Lionel Messi’s PSG to Progress Into UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinals.

"We are extremely pleased with the recognition. We have always strived towards creating a culture that fosters growth, happiness, and fulfilment. Our culture hinges on relationships, integrity, value-driven outcomes, and excellence. The recognition from Great Place to Work® is a testament to the hard work of all the leaders and team members who have created such a thriving culture," said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of enreap.

enreap demonstrated excellence across various criteria such as respect, credibility, fairness (trust), and employees' sense of pride in their work.

Also Read | Bengaluru Traffic Helps Groom Run Away From Bride Day After Marriage After Car Caught in Jam.

"You know you are on the right track when close to 90% of the employees rate highly of enreap across various parameters like Pride, Credibility, Respect, Fairness, and Camaraderie. We are a people-first organisation. Beyond policies, we have people-oriented practices. We have created an environment where people work on amazing projects and technologies, learn every day, and have fun in the process. I am glad to see that our employees appreciate it and truly believe that enreap is one of the best companies to work for in India," adds Kamal Kaur, Director of Human Resources at enreap.

To be a part of enreap's growing team, check out the open positions at: https://enreap.com/careers/.

enreap helps companies achieve Operational Delivery Excellence. Its robust technology-enabled operations strategies enable companies to realize optimum productivity and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. enreap designs and implements scalable technology solutions, and also helps customers manage and optimize their business. Its solutions span across various areas like software delivery operations, customer service operations, strategy and management operations, and business support operations. As a technology-agnostic transformation partner, it leverages a range of frameworks and tools for Orchestration, DevOps automation, ALM, and delivery management.

enreap offers services in Agile and DevOps, ITSM, PPM, and Business Support Operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com

Locations: India | Singapore | UAE

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)