Bengaluru, March 9: In an unusual incident, the infamous Bengaluru traffic helped a newly-wed man reportedly run away from his bride a day after their wedding. The incident took place last month on February 16 when the couple was returning from church.

According to a report in TOI, the incident took place when the couple’s car got stuck in a traffic jam in the tech corridor of Mahadevapura. The man opened the door of the car in the middle of the road and ran away. His wife tried to chase him but to no avail.

After search for the runaway groom for more than two weeks turned futile, the woman filed a complaint with the police on March 5. Police said a manhunt has been launched. Viral Video: Bride's Parents Welcome Groom With Paan and Cigarette in Wedding Ritual, Internet in Splits.

The groom – Vijay George (name changed), allegedly did the act as his former lover was threatening him to share intimate photos of them on social media. Karnataka: Groom Cancels Wedding After Woman’s Face Gets Disfigured During Makeup, Beautician Detained For Questioning.

George’s wife in her complaint added that she knew about this affair even before marriage, but agreed to marry him as he had promised to leave the former lover. Though he was scared after the girl he was having an affair with blackmailed him and decided to run away. He was also showing suicidal tendencies, his wife said.

George had earlier told his wife that he would end his relationship with the girl, but continued to see her.

