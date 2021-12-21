Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): IVY Growth Associates, a company dedicated to the development of a startup ecosystem, hosted a pep talk to create opportunities and possibilities for startups and investors to collaborate in Northeast India.

Prateek Toshniwal, an investor, networker, financial advisor, and mentor, along with Sharad Todi, NBFC Owner, Startup Investor and Serial entrepreneur from IVY Growth Associates, visited Guwahati to organise the pep talk and interacted with investors and founders of various startups from Northeast India.

The mission was to strengthen and activate the Northeast's entrepreneurial and start-up communities.

IVY Growth Associates has aided, mentored, incubated, and accelerated early-stage start-ups. The company, which believes in creation, communication, and collaboration, serves as advisors to startups, providing them with rich experience learning with set achievable goals and assisting startups in finding the right set of investors from their angel network.

Prateek Toshniwal of IVY Growth Associates said, "In the last one month, IVY has grown its portfolio by 8 startups and are in the process of completing 4 mandates of fundraising for startups from Surat, Delhi and Bangalore i.e Hobit, Zappfresh, Refrens, and Bebeburp. The gates at IVY are open for investors to become venture partners and for startups to pitch their ideas."

The pep talk was attended by - Antariksh Baruah, Manusmita Rabha, Palash Jyoti Mahanta, Himadri Baruah, Pankhi Sarma, Plaban Sharma, Sahil Hussain, Udit Phukan, Diganta Kr Das, Mrinal Jyoti Hira, Sahil Shah, Kaushal Choudhury, Boudhayan Dutta, Sujoy Choudhury, Amit Bhattacharya, Rajib Ghosh, Gunajit Brahma, Prasurjya Talukdar, Sumit Das, Imran Hussain, Sahil Huda, Jigyan Deep Kalita, Rishab Jain, Luhit Parajuli, Abhishek Choudhury, Ratan Kumar, Abhilash, Nimisha Medhi, Aditya Tosniwal, Sandeep Lahoti, Sumouli Banik and Sharique Hussain. The pep talk was covered by Business Northeast and The Northeaster Chronicle!

According to Prateek Toshniwal, Northeast India is the next destination for startups, founders, angel investors, and entrepreneurship. The early-stage startup founders looking for an opportunity of getting funded and mentored can become a part of the most exclusive venture programme at IVY Growth Associates.

IVY Growth Associates main focus is on hand-holding, mentoring, culture development, acceptance of learning, providing knowledge and learning towards emerging technologies, development of new markets, and work towards sustainability and scalability.

