Jain Constructions expands portfolio with new residential and commercial projects across Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: Hyderabad-based Jain Constructions, one of the city's established real estate developers, has announced the expansion of its portfolio with a series of ongoing residential and commercial projects. With 38 completed projects and over 25 years of experience, the company has built a reputation for timely delivery, quality construction and transparent practices.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Ricky Ponting Fumes Over Fake Claims He Called Team India 'Big Loser' Amid Handshake Controversy.

Residential Developments

The company's residential pipeline features multiple large-scale projects across key growth corridors:

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 'Unified Calling System' for iOS Beta Users To Let Them Manage Audio and Video Calls From Single Menu.

- Jain's Central Park East (Narapally, Uppal): Four 18-floor towers offering 2&3 bedroom apartments sized 1,380-2,220 sq ft, along with a modern clubhouse and landscaped amenities.

- Jain Fairmount The ARC (Gandimaisamma, Dundigal): Two towers with 274 units, comprising 2 & 3 bedroom homes (1,440-2,360 sq ft), designed to combine connectivity with lifestyle comforts.

- Jains Fairmount Sri Ram Garden 2 (Kompally, Gundlapochampally): A community-focused project with spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments (1,170-2,780 sq ft) set in a serene residential environment.

- Jain Pramukh Samriddhi Towers (Shamshabad, Satamrai): A premium gated development featuring three 27-floor towers with 3, 4 & 5 bedroom apartments (3,260-6,555 sq ft), a 60,000 sq ft clubhouse, multi-level parking and over 60 lifestyle amenities.

Commercial ProjectsThe company is also strengthening its commercial real estate presence:

- RNK Capital Park By Jains (Narapally, Uppal): A G+5 commercial complex equipped with two-level parking, 24x7 power backup and infrastructure suitable for office and retail establishments.

- Jains Balaji Big Town (Malkajgiri): A large-scale development offering more than three lakh sq ft of flexible commercial space in a high-density location.

Company OutlookCommenting on the company's vision, Jain Constructions said it remains committed to building "not just spaces, but communities" by focusing on design, functionality and long-term value creation for both homebuyers and businesses.

With Hyderabad witnessing sustained demand for both residential and commercial developments, the company is positioning itself to contribute to the city's evolving urban landscape.

For further information, visit www.jainconstructions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)