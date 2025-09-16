San Francisco, September 16: WhatsApp is set to introduce its new feature called "unified calling system" to all users in the future. Currently, the Meta-owned platform has released it for iOS beta users. The new WhatsApp feature allows users to initiate voice/video calls, create call links, and also schedule calls from a single menu available in chats. It will work for both groups and business conversations.

WhatsApp's new 'unified calling system' will also enable users to choose participants for a call, giving users complete control over whom to call. This helps avoid any disruptions to the entire group. Besides, there are many other minor adjustments provided by the new feature to make a call. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Personalisation Page With New Adjustments, Will Go Live in Coming Days: CEO Sam Altman.

WhatsApp New Feature - 'Unified Calling System'

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to tap on a single button and get multiple options that will allow them to make a video call, audio call, create call links, schedule calls, select people, and share call links. However, upon checking, we found that this feature is already available to some Android users. However, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp highlighted this functionality as indicating wider rollout.

The unified calling system will be available in group chats, announced WhatsApp. Using the menu provided by this feature, users can take all the actions required using one tap. The users can go to the "Select Participants" option and tap on it. It will show all the contacts who joined the WhatsApp group. Once the user selects the contacts they want to interact with, it will give options for voice and video calling. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Hit 10-Crore Device Mark, Allows Users To Discover Apps in 12 Indian Languages Along With English.

Scheduling a call option in the 'unified calling system' is also useful. The users can tap on it and open a menu with an option to describe the call details and choose the dates and time of the call. WhatsApp will show the current day's date and the future time. It will also let them choose a call type - audio or video. Tapping on the "Share call link" option, the WhatsApp users will get the option of video and audio calling and a link to share in a group for all the users to join.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

