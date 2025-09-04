NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: Jain International Residential School organizes JIRSMUN 2025, with 320 delegates from various schools across India and Nepal for a vibrant celebration of diplomacy, leadership and cultural diversity. The 3-day conference showcased rigorous debate, energetic cultural events and impactful resolutions, positioning JIRSMUN as a leading forum for the next generation of global thinkers.

Intellectual Engagement and Committee Highlights

Delegates participated in dynamic debates and collaborative discussions across all committees:

* All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM): High-energy sessions focused on Women's Safety, featuring round-robins, moderated caucuses on mental health, dramatic political slogans and alliance-building on policy reforms.

* United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC): Debates centered on legal gaps, digital security, humanitarian measures and press freedom, culminating in intense sessions and sharp divides.

* Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC): Fierce discourse on autonomous weapons, international law and illicit arms deals, with active scrutiny from the Executive Board.

* Futuristic UNSC (FUNSC): Unfolding crises, assassination plots and intense debates on nuclear programs set a dramatic atmosphere, with bloc divisions intensifying.

* United Nations Office On Drugs And Crime (UNODC) & Special Committees: Innovative committee formats merged mythology with diplomacy (Percy Jackson) and creative crime storytelling (Treasure Island), encouraging fresh, imaginative perspectives on global challenges. JIRSMUN 2025 went beyond traditional debate, offering a diverse cultural showcase - classical dances, folk songs, skits, fusion performances - and culminating in a Gala Dinner that fostered camaraderie and joyous celebration among participants and faculty.

Over three transformative days, delegates from more than 10 schools from various Indian states and one school from Nepal, addressed issues ranging from climate change and cybersecurity to human rights and international security. Committees drafted actionable resolutions reflecting analytical skill, consensus-building and pragmatic problem-solving. The conference nurtured leadership and empathy, in line with JIRS's vision of shaping globally aware and socially responsible youth leaders.

The Director- JIRS, Executive Council members, MUN Coordinator and faculty across various departments ensured seamless execution of this residential event and lasting impact during the 320+ delegates' stay for 3 days in the Campus, while the Chief Guest Dr. N.V Prasad (IAS) inspired delegates to pursue their intellectual and global journeys with renewed passion. The student delegates received various awards- Best Delegate, Outstanding Delegate and special mentions for their incredible debate and resolution.

JIRSMUN 2025 concluded as an affirming testament to youth capability, intercultural understanding and the enduring value of collaborative diplomacy.

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new-age, and premier co-educational boarding institutions in India. JIRS offers a unique blend of curricula, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), CBSE, and Cambridge International, ensuring that students receive an education that is both rigorous and globally recognized. Fused with cutting-edge modern infrastructure facilities, including smart classrooms, extensive sports amenities, and a vibrant lush green campus, JIRS creates an atmosphere of creativity, innovativeness, and intellectual independence, emphasizing on the 21st century skills.

Modelled on the traditional Gurukul setting with over 700 students, JIRS provides a rich cultural environment that enhances the learning experience, preparing students to thrive in a globalized world. The school has a full-fledged sports program of over 17+ sports disciplines with qualified coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base.

To know more, please visit www.jirs.ac.in.

