New Delhi, September 4: Samsung has launched its latest tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in India. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset and features AMOLED displays. Alongside the tablets, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone with advanced specifications and features.

As per reports, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a slim design, measuring 5.1mm in thickness and weighing 692 gm. The Galaxy Tab S11 is slightly thicker at 5.2mm and lighter in comparison, with a weight of 469 gm. Both tablets feature slim bezels, offering a modern and sleek design. The two tablets are equipped with advanced Galaxy AI features. Alongside their launch, the company has also introduced an upgraded S-Pen to offer a more comfortable hold. Additionally, the company has unveiled new keyboard and tablet cases to enhance the experience for its users. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 50MP Rear Camera and Exynos 2400 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have been launched in India with advanced specifications and features. As per reports, the Galaxy Tab S11 comes with an 11-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a 14.6-inch AMOLED display. Both tablets support a 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. These devices are powered by the MediaTek 9400 Plus processor. The S11 Ultracomes in grey and silver colour options.

The Tab S11 features a single 13MP rear camera and 12MP front camera, whereas the Ultra model includes a dual-camera setup. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP front camera. Galaxy Tab S11comes with an 8,400mAh battery with support of 45W fast charging capability. The Tab S11 Ultra is equipped with an 11,600mAh battery, and it also comes with support of 45W fast charging. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest ‘World’s Slimmest and Lightest’ Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is priced at USD 1,199.99 (approximately INR 1,05,770), while the Galaxy Tab S11 starts at USD 799.99 (around INR 70,513). The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available starting from September 4 in global markets. Samsung may soon announce the price and availability in India for the Galaxy Tab S11 series.

