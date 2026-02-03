VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 3: The second edition of the Summit of Future, organized by Jain (Deemed to be) University, Kochi, concluded on a high note by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the world's largest relay speech, featuring 401 speakers.

The record-breaking relay speech was completed in 10 hours and 25 minutes, surpassing the previous Guinness record of 313 participants set in Surat. The event commenced at 9 am and concluded at 7.25 pm, strictly adhering to all Guinness World Records guidelines. Each speaker addressed the audience for a minimum of one minute and a maximum of three minutes, with a mandatory transition gap of no more than ten seconds between speakers.

The Guinness World Record certificate was presented at the closing ceremony by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, in the presence of Jain University New Initiatives Director Dr. Tom Joseph and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. J. Letha.

The historic relay speech was officially inaugurated by Prof. Dr. J. Letha, and the event concluded amid great excitement as Dr. Tom Joseph delivered the 400th speech, followed by six-year-old Master Steve Tom Joseph, who became the 401st and final speaker, leaving a lasting impression with his vision of the future. Participants from diverse age groups and professional backgrounds shared perspectives on education, sustainable development, innovative technologies, and value-based societal growth, reinforcing the summit's inclusive ethos and commitment to amplifying diverse voices.

Held under the theme "Speak for the Future," the four-day Summit, held from 29 January to 1 February 2026, transformed Kochi into a vibrant hub of ideas, innovation, and cultural expression. The conclave featured over 400 speakers, more than 200 sessions across seven thematic tracks, and over 50 workshops, making it one of Kerala's largest knowledge festivals. Prominent political leaders along with experts from various fields, took part in discussions shaping future-ready conversations.

Beyond the record-setting achievement, the summit dazzled audiences with a 500-drone aerial show, Kerala's largest auto expo, and electrifying cultural performances by Jonita Gandhi, Arivu, Zeba Tomy, and other artists. Experiential zones such as Roboverse, Festival of Design, Food Fest, Fashion Show, and the high-energy Festival of Speed near the KINFRA Convention Centre drew large crowds, particularly youth and automobile enthusiasts.

Having previously earned recognition from the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, the Summit of Future once again reaffirmed its position as one of Kerala's most influential platforms, successfully blending record-breaking achievements, high-impact dialogue, and immersive cultural experiences to shape conversations about tomorrow.

