The unveiling of India and Japan children's mural project by Hokuto Kaya, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru at Ekya School, Byrathi

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11: The Japan Festival- Kala Kabe, held at Ekya School Byrathi, brought together the vibrant cultures of India and Japan in a celebration of art, tradition, and collaboration. The centerpiece of the event was the India & Japan Children's Mural Project, a collaborative mural created by students from Ekya School, CMR NPS, and Japan, directed by renowned Japanese mural artist Teiko Nishimori, who is also the Founder of ICFA Japan.

Also Read | Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

The mural was unveiled by Hokuto Kaya, Consulate-General of Japan in Bengaluru, in the presence of dignitaries including Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President, CMR Jnanadhara Trust, Mr. K.R. Jayadeep, CEO, CMR Group of Institutions and Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder, Ekya Schools.

Teiko Nishimori has been traveling the world for over 45 years, leading large-scale mural projects that bring children together to celebrate themes of friendship, peace, and the connection between people, animals, and nature. Her unique process involves engaging children in discussions, listening to their ideas, and working together to transform blank walls into vibrant stories. This project at Ekya Schools marks her very first mural in India, making it an especially meaningful journey. Speaking about the project, Nishimori said, "Because of the friendship between Japanese and Indian students, we were able to finish this beautiful mural. I hope to continue this friendship and create more art together in the future."

Also Read | OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy said, "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this incredible collaboration. This mural is not just an art piece but a permanent symbol of cultural exchange and creativity that will inspire generations on our campus."

The festival, organized by Miho Sakata Malhan, Founder, Muse Creation, Bengaluru, featured a day full of enriching activities, including performances, workshops on Origami and Haiku, a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony, and art displays by students. The Muse Charity Bazaar presented sustainable products and gourmet treats, adding to the cultural experience of the day.

Adding her perspective, Miho Sakata Malhan remarked, "This mural reflects the nature, culture, history, nostalgia, and future of Japan and India. It is a true representation of the friendship between these two nations and their students."

The Japan Festival was a testament to how art and education can transcend boundaries, fostering creativity and building bridges between cultures. Attendees left inspired by the power of collaboration and cultural exchange.

For more information, visit: Ekya Schools.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)