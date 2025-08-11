New Delhi, August 11: OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G have been officially launched today in India. These new smartphones from the OPPO K13 Turbo series offer advanced features and specifications. The K13 Turbo Pro 5G weighs approximately 208 gm and is equipped with a large battery and comes with a Snapdragon processor. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 34,999 with bank offers.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G features a Neon Turbo design and comes with an active cooling fan with an L-shaped duct that reduces airflow resistance. The series supports BGMI gameplay at 120fps. K13 Turbo Pro 5G is available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colour options. Additionally, the smartphone comes with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes in two variants, which include 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The K13 Turbo Pro 5G includes a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front camera comes with a 16MP lens. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and offers an under-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Lava Blaze Series Smartphone Launched in India.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price in India

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version and INR 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Customers can get a discount of INR 3,000 with select bank offers, reducing the price to INR 34,999 and INR 36,999, respectively. Pre-orders are open now, and the sales will start on August 15, 2025, through Flipkart, OPPO’s official website, and retailers.

