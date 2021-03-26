Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education, one of India's leading EdTech companies has announced launching a series of new PG Certificate Programmes in collaboration with IIM-Nagpur.

In the era of the new age technologies and digital transformation of businesses, the demand for techno functional employees is surging high, especially in a growing economy like India. Today, businesses and individual working professionals are willing to invest more to future-proof themselves. The knowledge of new-age tools and technology is quintessential in the post COVID-19 world which is why upskilling has become the need of the hour.

The demand for upskilling is paving a new milestone and reskilling is gaining momentum leading to better career opportunities. Jaro Education and IIM-Nagpur are launching NEW post-graduate programmes to cater to the rising demand of the market and preparing the Indian youth to suit the job roles of the imminent future.

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy and governance through high-quality education, research and industry engagement. IIM Nagpur's aim is to address the needs of a modern India; connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally.

Equip with the right opportunity out of an entire range of executive-level programmes to upsurge career-growth.

Jaro Education is launching new skill-based learning programmes:

* Post Graduation Certification Programme in Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT)

* Post Graduation Certification Programme in Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation

* Post Graduation Certification Programme in Digital Strategy & Marketing Analytics

* Post Graduation Certification Programme in Financial Technology (FinTech)

These programmes aim to support mid-senior level executives or working professionals in all walks of life to skill-up tactfully. With a proven programme curriculum, which is equipping learners with an in-depth understanding of the industry related concepts and techniques -- a mix of lectures, case-based discussions and hands-on training and much more.

This promising association is escalating 'The Future of Education in India' by leveraging the right educational methods and tools.

"These New-Age programmes are specially curated for the working professionals to bridge the skill-gap and also help to upskill in accordance with the industry standards. Our association with IIM Nagpur will set a benchmark in the EdTech industry and will be a great catalyst to leap the career ladder," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education.

Aspirants can easily enrol for the programmes through Jaro Education website.

Website link: https://www.jaroeducation.com/

