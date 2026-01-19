Ujjain, January 19: The search for a 77-year-old man who went missing ten days ago ended in tragedy on Sunday, January 18, when his body was discovered at the bottom of a lift shaft in a Bhopal apartment complex in Madhya Pradesh. The elderly man, identified as a resident of the building, had been the subject of an intensive search by his family and local police since early January.

Preliminary reports suggest he may have accidentally fallen into the shaft, though an investigation into the elevator's safety mechanisms is currently underway. The discovery was made after residents reported a foul smell emanating from the elevator area of the residential block. Upon inspection, maintenance staff and police located the body in the pit of the shaft. Bhopal Shocker: Goons Abduct Teen, Strip Him Naked, Force Him to Say ‘Arbaz is My Father’; 8 Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Man Found Dead in Apartment Lift Shaft After 10 Days in Bhopal

The elderly man was last seen by his family on January 8. When he failed to return home, his relatives filed a missing person report and launched a social media campaign to help locate him. Despite checking local hospitals and nearby CCTV footage, the family remained unaware that he was still inside the building where he lived.

Police officials stated that the lift shaft had not been thoroughly inspected during the initial search. It was only after a significant lapse of time that the structural failure of the elevator system became apparent as a potential site of the accident. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tenant Slits Landlord’s Son’s Throat, Throws Him From 2nd Floor After Argument in Pithampur.

Initial technical assessments indicate a potential malfunction in the elevator’s safety interlock system. Standard safety protocols require that outer doors remain locked unless the elevator car is level with the floor. The fact that the victim was able to step into an empty shaft suggests a critical mechanical or electrical failure.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of death. Police have registered a case of accidental death for now but have not ruled out negligence on the part of the building’s maintenance committee.

Forensic teams have secured the elevator area to check if the doors were tampered with or if they opened due to wear and tear. A final report from the Public Works Department’s electrical wing is expected later this week to confirm if the elevator was fit for use at the time of the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

