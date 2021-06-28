Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In an effort to bring in global education to India, Jaro Education has collaborated with Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto) as its academic partner to offer the Certification in Advanced Data Science Programme.

This 10-month virtual programme is designed to enable working professionals improve their analytical thinking, innovative capability and data-driven decision-making skills. Considering the growing demand for data scientists and the race to acquire the requisite skill sets to bridge the talent gap, there is a need for working professionals to have access to such programmes in advanced data science from top ranked universities.

Ranked amongst the top business schools in Canada, the Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, which has been ranked as the number 1 university in Canada according to QS World University Rankings 2021. The business school is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights, and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose, which is to create value for business and society.

The Certification in Advanced Data Science Programme is designed to equip participants with the new-age tools and techniques in data science. It also enables them to explore the evolution of data science and big data analytics, know statistical concepts and techniques like regression analytics, and apply data science in risk management.

The programme also provides learners the ability to adopt techniques and technologies including data mining, data visualisation, data-driven prediction, data science for cybersecurity, and represent big data findings visually to aid decision-makers.

Commenting on the significance of the collaboration, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "Jaro Education aims to deliver informative and renowned executive programmes in a flexible and accessible manner to the working professionals. The collaboration with the Rotman School of Management enables us to offer an advanced programme in data science, which will enable learners to equip themselves with the requisite skill sets and grow their career in this space."

Elaborating on the same, Stephanie Hodnett, head of Rotman Executive Programs- Rotman School of Management said, "Collaborating with Jaro Education is an incredible opportunity for us to extend our programmes to working professional thereby giving them access to a superior-quality learning experience, that offers them the much-needed edge not only in the business arena but in society at large."

As a global centre of research and academic excellence, Rotman is always pushing boundaries of inquiry in the search for innovative answers to the most challenging questions. This is reflected in the Advanced Data Science Programme, which will commence in November 2021. The sessions will be held on weekends. On completion, participants will receive a completion certificate along with benefits of alumni services.

