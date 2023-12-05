PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Jehangir Hospital, an venerable institution with a legacy spanning over 78 years, is delighted to announce its exceptional success in the recent awards season. The hospital has clinched prestigious accolades, solidifying its position as a Leader in Healthcare Excellence in its region.

Jehangir Hospital emerged victorious at the 'Economic Times Healthcare Summit and Awards,' securing the titles of Best Multispeciality Hospital and Best OBGYN Hospital for the Western Region. Additionally, the hospital was honoured with the Mahatma Award for being the best hospital in the region for the second consecutive year. These accolades underscore the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare services.

The hospital continued its winning streak by sweeping the Indian Healthcare and Wellness Awards in Mumbai across four applied categories. This recognition is a testament to Jehangir Hospital's dedication to excellence and innovation in healthcare.

Adding to its list of accomplishments, Jehangir Hospital received accolades at the prestigious CII Health and Digital Awards. This recognition highlights the hospital's forward-thinking approach in embracing digital advancements for the betterment of healthcare services.

Awards Reflect Commitment To Patient-Centric Care

Receiving these accolades reaffirms Jehangir Hospital's commitment to the "Patient First" ethos, a guiding principle that places patients at the forefront of operations. The awards validate the tireless dedication and hard work of every member of the hospital's team, showcasing a consistent pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital says, "Receiving these accolades reaffirms Jehangir Hospital's commitment to the 'Patient First' ethos. The awards not only boost team morale but also establish the hospital's reputation as a trusted institution within the healthcare industry."

A Moment of Immense Pride For Jehangir Hospital

This moment marks a significant source of pride for the entire Jehangir Hospital family. The awards serve as a strong affirmation of their dedication to upholding the highest standards of healthcare, pushing boundaries to enhance patient experiences, and setting a benchmark for excellence in the healthcare sector.

Jehangir Hospital's ethos is "Patient First" and the continuation of its legacy in providing compassionate healthcare services to the community. This commitment is poised to make a positive impact on numerous lives in the years ahead. The recognition received through these awards is a testament to the hospital's unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to exceeding expectations in the healthcare field.

By consistently surpassing industry standards and prioritising the improvement of patient experiences, Jehangir Hospital has not only met but exceeded the benchmarks set in the healthcare sector. These accolades are not merely symbolic; they represent the trust and confidence that the community places in the hospital's ability to deliver exceptional healthcare services.

Looking forward, as Jehangir Hospital continues its journey, the legacy of compassionate healthcare services will undoubtedly remain a cornerstone, shaping the future of healthcare and leaving a lasting positive impact on countless lives.

