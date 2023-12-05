Indian Women's cricket team will be taking on England Women's cricket team in a three-match T20I series where they will face an extreme challenge. India Women don't have a very positive record when it comes against England Women in T20 internationals. The last encounter between the two teams took place during the ICC Women's World T20 group stage in February 2023, where England Women emerged victorious against India Women. BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah Wins Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at CII Sports Business Awards 2023.

While batting first England Women scored 151 runs at the loss of seven wickets in which Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a valuable half-century and was awarded with the Player of the Match. Brunt was backed by Amy Jones' 40 runs which turned out to be important too. India Women's bowling attack restricted them to scoring more as Renuka Singh a five-wicket haul.

But while chasing the Indian Women's batting lineup was unable to withstand England Women's bowlers and was restricted to 140 runs with the loss of five wickets. Smriti Mandhana did score a half-century but was not enough to get India Women through.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

India Women and England Women have played 27 times against each other for the T20Is. India Women have won 7 matches and England Women have managed to win 20 matches.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Key Players

Smriti Mandana Jemimah Rodrigues Titas Sadhu Alice Capsey Charlie Dean

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The IND W vs ENG W match of the England Women's Tour of India will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. And also on the FanCode app. BCCI Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Sponsor Byju's Has Defaulted Payment of Rs 158 Crore, Takes Online Education Company to National Company Law Tribunal: Report.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I Likely XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shaifali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Chalie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur

