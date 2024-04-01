Business News | Jio Added 4.2 Million Wireless Users, Airtel 7.5 Lakh in January: TRAI Data

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Total wireless subscribers in India increased 0.19 per cent in the month of January to 1,160.71 million, according to the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 633.44 million at the end of December 2023 to 633.96 million at the end of January 2024 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 525.05 million to 526.75 million during the same period.

Also Read | Turkey Local Elections 2024: Jolt to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan As Turkey’s Opposition Registers Big Win in Local Polls.

The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.08 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, TRAI data showed.

Telecom operators wise, Reliance Jio added 4.17 million wireless users, Bharti Airtel 7,52,853 users, while Vodafone Idea lost 1.5 million users, data showed.

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 Match Cards: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and All-Big Fights on WWE PPV Event.

Except northeast India, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, all other service areas have showed growth in their wireless subscribers in January.

In the month of January, 2024, 12.36 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 927.19 million at the end of December 2023 to 939.55 million at the end of January-24, since the implementation of MNP.

Top five service providers constituted 98.35 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of January-24. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 474.62 million, Bharti Airtel 267.26 million, Vodafone Idea 126.78 million, BSNL 25.08 million and Atria Convergence 2.23 million. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)