The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40. The mega event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. For wrestling fans in India, all the matches will start in the early mornings on April 6 and April 7, 2024. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Results: Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch Win Earn WrestleMania 40 Title Shots.

The match card is almost complete with under one week from showtime. There were speculations of some surprises and the entry of any former WWE Star for WrestleMania, but confirmed matches are as follows,

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

A Sunday main event and possibly the biggest title match of the event will be between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and after long thinking, he chose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. This may finally be where he finishes his story and ends Roman’s long title run. There is a twist in the match though. If Rhodes & Rollins win the night one main event tag match, the Bloodline would not be able to interfere in the match.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Another big title match in WrestleMania 40 is Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title. McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match to earn this shot. He has a history with Rollins and wants to finish a story of his own by winning a major championship at WrestleMania. John Cena’s Latest Instagram Post Proves He’s a True Shah Rukh Khan Fan – Here’s Why!

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

In the Women’s division, The Man would challenge ‘Mommy’. Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match and set up a match WWE has long teased. Two of the most dominating powers in WWE will face off for the title, possibly on Sunday.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley has not forgotten the treatment she received from her fellow ‘followers’. Longtime partners turned enemies; Bayley chose Sky after winning the Royal Rumble because she caught on to the rest of Damage CTRL making fun of her behind her back.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

‘The Ring General’ held the title for a long time now and could face a stiff challenge from Samy Zayn. Zayn won a Gauntlet match to separate himself from the rest of the field of challengers for the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion in history. Chad Gable has been coaching him up ever since. Former WWE Star Virgil Died at Age of 61 Following Battle With Illness.

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day © vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. the New Catch Republic

One of the multiple-player matches of the event would be a ladder match, and it's for the tag team title. Qualifier matches were held to determine the five teams to challenge Damian Priest & Finn Balor in hopes of ending their run as champs in what should be a wild match.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

A triple threat match which will have a return of Randy Orton to PPV events. Youtuber turned wrestler Paul has had issues with Owens for a while now but Orton came into the picture when Paul cost him the Elimination Chamber match. Now, all three will square up for the title. 'He's Too Old, He's Senile' WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Claims He Refused to Fight Mike Tyson (Watch Video).

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

A ‘Forced match’ a least to say. Rock will be in action after a long break and will be looking to settle his issues with Cody Rhodes and co. The American Nightmare will have support from Seth Rollins. This match will headline Saturday night one and determine the stipulations for Reigns vs. Rhodes in the main event of night two.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

They were both having issues with The Bloodline but when Styles came back from injury he had no allegiances to anyone and ran afoul of Knight. They’ve been battling it out ever since.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

A brother vs brother match. Former members of the bloodline will settle the differences in the ring.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Dominik Mysterio will face his father once again after he assisted Escobar in a match against Rey Misterio. Rey recruited Lee to join the LWO and challenged the duo to a match on this show. Here we are.

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Naomi decided to take Bayley’s side in her feud with Iyo Sky and the rest of the group. Belair seemed to disagree but soon followed suit. Cargill signed her SmackDown contract and then decided to make a splash by aligning with them.

Although we still have some room for two more matches. WWE has a knack for surprising fans with some last-minute announcements. Fans have to wait and watch for the big announcements.

