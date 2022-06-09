Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and UK-based bp, has partnered with real estate developer Omaxe to set up a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles at various Omaxe properties across 12 cities.

As part of the agreement, Jio-bp will set up electric vehicle (EV) charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

Appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-bp is working with developers and real estate companies in the country. Jio-bp will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four-wheelers at Omaxe properties, according to a joint statement released by Jio-bp and Omaxe.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of Reliance Industries Limited and BP Plc's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain, the statement said.

The JV's EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects - from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects. The company is committed to ushering in a better customer experience through environmentally-friendly mobility, innovative design and architecture and facilities in line with its philosophy of customer-centricity. (ANI)

