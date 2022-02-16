Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] February 16 (ANI/PNN): Yet again, Jio makes a move on Valentine's Day. This time Inviting the competition network users to port out and join the Jio family of over 421 million users. #WithLoveFromJio

On the occasion of Valentines Day, Jio - the largest telecom operator in the country wished its users on Twitter and also leveraged this opportunity to reach out to users of its fellow competitors with a flirtatious pick-up line asking - "Can we have your number."

Also Read | Weather Forecast: North India To Get Respite From Cold Wave Conditions; Scattered To Fairly Widespread Rainfall Very Likely Over Western Himalayan Region.

They say - Everything is fair in Love & War, and this tweet is an open invitation to Airtel and Vi users to join Jio.

This tweet also takes forward the trend that Jio has set over the years where it takes a subtle dig at competitor networks wishing them Happy Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Fires a Screamer Vs Brighton Just A Minute After Lionel Messi Misses Penalty Against Real Madrid in UCL 2021-22 Match, Netizens React to ‘Shocking’ Coincidence.

In 2017, Jio spread love, right in the midst of the telecom war.

In 2018, Jio reminded competition networks that it is the preferred choice for SIM slot 1.

In 2019, Jio sent out a message that Jio is One True Love of the country.

This year too, Jio found an innovative, never seen before way to acquire customers through social media. This certainly caught people's eye and made its way to their hearts. And we hope Airtel and Vi don't mind it

Source: Schbang

Schbang, established in 2015, is a Creative & Technology Transformation company with offices across Mumbai, Bangalore & now Delhi-NCR. With a team strength of 800+ members, it delivers growth-driven end-to-end solutions across creative development, strategic advisory, film production, web, design, content, data science, and media planning & buying verticals.

It has been featured as LinkedIn Top 100 start-ups, Financial Times 'High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2020, Economic Times 'India's Growth Champions' 2019, among others. In the last few years, the young Schbangers have done some exciting and award-winning digital work for brands like Jio, Fevicol, Garnier, Good Knight, Nature's Basket, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Finolex Pipes, Crompton, Fevikwik, RAW Pressery, Philips, Kaya Clinic, London Dairy, Mattel, Xiaomi India, a cure. Fit and many more brands.

With the client's success being integral to every operation, Schbang aims at becoming the global name in the Indian agency space.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)