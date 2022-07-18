New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/GPRC): UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool on Sunday announced the opening of its Pune center at M Agile building, Baner. Dan Barlow, the CEO, of Kagool Group, inaugurated the 10,000 sq. ft office space with an initial capacity of 160 seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Dan Barlow said: "Opening our second India center in Pune is a significant milestone for Kagool. Our India story began six years ago in Hyderabad and has accelerated since then drawing on the amazing talent pool in this region. We see significant growth opportunities in this region to support our global customer base. Pune center will tap into the best local talent within a different region and will be integral to our India growth story, with more sites to come."

Dan Barlow also added that Kagool has accelerated its global expansion plans with recent new offices in UAE-Dubai, Qatar, scale-outs in Malaysia-KL and US-Chicago, and new offices planned in Mexico, Canada, Philippines, Netherlands, Australia, and Singapore.

Kagool's Pune center is housed in M Agile, a brand new facility with all modern features and essential conveniences and ideally located on the threshold of Baner IT zone.

"Work-From-Office is regaining momentum, so we chose a location that's easily accessible and a facility that enthuses professionals," Kalyan Gupta Brahmandlapally, Director of APAC, Kagool, said. The Pune center will start functioning from August 1 this year.

"We choose India as our Global Delivery and Research Center due to its massive pool of high-calibre talent. We had tremendous success with Hyderabad and we are now looking to repeat that by expanding into Pune. Both these locations will not only help us further scale our Services offering in ERP, Integrations, Data Management and Analytics but they will enable us to expand our product portfolio," Prashant Vithal Patel, COO and CIO Kagool Group, said.

Kagool excels in enterprise technology areas like Azure, Mulesoft, Salesforce, SAP, Full Stack, Testing, and AMS. Elaborating on Kagool's growth plans, CEO Dan Barlow said "Our data modernization accelerator products Velocity and Pulse drive the company's growth as global corporations increasingly realize the value and agility benefits of modern cloud technologies as part of their enterprise IT landscape. Kagool is regarded as a reliable partner to achieve business value quickly and predictably with an incremental approach supporting IT business case development and realization step by step with continuously realized value part of this incremental cycle. Kagool's consistent 100 per cent year-on-year business growth is a pointer to our global client's trust, and these are very large complicated enterprises that see a differentiated service that we provide - 80 per cent of our western clients are in either the FTSE100 or S&P500."

Kagool is a UK Based Product and Service based Software Company. Headquartered in the UK since 2004. The company is a leading global data and analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best-of-breed integration solutions. Kagool delivers real results to global business organizations, ensuring a high level of quality and customer engagement is maintained every time. We leverage our industry knowledge and leadership in technology, solution development, and integration to align our partner's innovations with specific business needs. Kagool started more than 15 years ago as a data and analytics solution provider, progressively expanded into five different offices globally, and undoubtedly, Hyderabad has become home to the largest conglomeration of employees in India for The Group!

