New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kahi Unkahi, (A Unit of Ferns N Petals) celebrated poetry as one of literature's most effective and influential art forms, with a uniquely created evening Jashn-E-Dastaan, a Grand Mushaira.

Held in New Delhi's OPJ Stadium on 22nd May 2022, the poetic symposium was a houseful show and presented art from some of India's renowned artists like Fehmi Badyuni, Iqbal Ashhar, Azhar Iqbal, Zubair Ali Tabish, Amritanshu, Anant Gupta, Ismail Raaz, Charagh Sharma and hosted by Lovely Sharma. The artists presented a great amalgamation of Nazm and Ghazal on the majestic evening.

Artists Fehmi Badyuni is known for a famous ghazals 'Puch lete wo bas mizaj mera; Zara mohtat hona Chahiye Tha, Tere Jaisa Koi Mila he Nahin, Namak, Khat lifafe mein ghair ka nikla' to name a few. Artist Iqbal Ashhar is an Indian Urdu language poet, an avid writer and has travelled to many countries for poetic symposiums.

Some of the best nazmo-ghazal from Artist Ismail Raaz are 'tane- kal shab main shahr-e-ishq se lauTa jo apne ghar, zindagi tu ne suluk aise kiye sath mere, ru-ba-ru tere bahut der bi Thaya gaya main'.

On this note, Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & Founder at Ferns N Petals and FNP Media said, "Jashn-E-Dastaan was a huge success for us, we received overwhelming responses wherein we invited the renowned artists who are epic showstoppers from the industry and hosted a magnificent grand mushaira in the Capital. I'm happy that we have a dedicated team who made the evening and presented our audience with a unique idea of celebrating life and literature".

Kahi UnKahi is a performing arts platform where artists both aspiring & established showcases their poems, stories, songs and a lot more in an unfiltered way.

FNP Media

FNP Media is a leading content company and production house in India that is working to produce quality content for Digital Platforms. Apart from that, we love to recognize the talent of performing artists in different genres and showcase it to the world via a mix of social media platforms, YouTube channel & live on-ground events.

Kahi Unkahi, Formerly known as Live By FNP Media is a platform for both aspiring & established artists to showcase their talent in multiple disciplines of performing arts. An interesting mix of social media platforms, YouTube channel & live events, this is an opportunity that performing arts as a whole truly needs. As long as one is passionate about their field, Kahi Unkahi will get the world to see your talent.

