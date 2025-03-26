NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: On March 25, 2025, Kaivalyadhama, India's pioneering institution in yogic sciences and holistic education, marked its centenary milestone with the launch of its commemorative coffee table book titled "Kaivalyadhama - Synergising Yogic Traditions and Wisdom" at Priyadarshni Academy's 41st Anniversary Literary Awards & Educational Scholarships Function.

A Tribute to a Century of Yogic Excellence

The coffee table book chronicles Kaivalyadhama's remarkable 100-year journey from its humble beginnings to its current status as a global authority on yoga. The publication blends historical narratives with rich visual documentation, highlighting the institution's pioneering contributions to the scientific study and practice of yoga.

The event, which celebrated excellence in literature and education and honored outstanding achievers, was held at Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Building, Churchgate, Mumbai, and brought together luminaries from various fields. The commemorative volume was unveiled by the Chief Guest of the ceremony, Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra and in the presence of other notable personalities on the dias including Mr. Nanik Rupani, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Priyadarshni Academy. Guests of Honor included Dr. Bhim S. Singhal and Dr. Jimmy Lalkaka, both trustees of the Neurology Foundation.

Subodh Tiwari, CEO of Kaivalyadhama and Secretary General of the Indian Yoga Association, shared his reflections on this milestone: "Grateful for the opportunity to release this coffee table book today, amidst such eminent guests and gathering, as we come together to give back to our society."

Founded in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is dedicated to the scientific research, education, and therapeutic application of yoga. Under the visionary leadership of its founder Swami Kuvalayananda, the institution has consistently worked to bridge ancient yogic wisdom with modern scientific understanding. Based in Lonavla with centers around India and internationally, Kaivalyadhama continues to impact millions through its educational programs, research publications, and wellness initiatives.

