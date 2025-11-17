KARAM Safety is felicitated with the 'Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025-26' honour for its commitment to creating progressive workplaces for women

New Delhi [India], November 17: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, is proud to announce its recognition at the 2nd Edition of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women 2025-26, organized by Marksmen Daily. The prestigious recognition highlights organizations that foster empowerment, equality, and inclusivity for women in the workplace.

The honour reflects KARAM Safety's unwavering belief in creating a work environment that upholds respect, trust, and equal opportunity for every individual, regardless of gender. At its core, KARAM Safety's culture celebrates collaboration and allyship, encouraging every team member to contribute meaningfully and grow without barriers.

Expressing his pride, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "This recognition is a testament to KARAM Safety's deep-rooted commitment to building a workplace where everyone, especially women, feel valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential. Our strength lies in our people, and this milestone reinforces our belief that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of innovation and excellence."

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President - Technical, KARAM Safety, added, "We are honoured to be recognized among organizations that are shaping the future of inclusive work culture in India. At KARAM Safety, we believe that empowerment stems from opportunity and respect -- values that continue to define how we grow as a company and as a community."

The award was presented by Ms. Poonam Mahajan, Former Member of Lok Sabha, at a ceremony dedicated to organizations that are paving the way for a fair and inclusive future of work. The event also featured panel discussions with leaders from prominent companies, including Birlasoft, JK Cement, and Capgemini India, who shared insights on leadership, diversity, and the evolving nature of the workplace. Discussions centered on empowering women leaders through mentorship and support networks, the role of skilling and digitalization in future-ready organizations, and the significance of embracing diversity across all spectrums -- from gender to ability and identity.

This recognition marks yet another milestone in KARAM Safety's journey toward fostering a progressive, inclusive, and equitable workplace -- one where every individual, irrespective of gender, is empowered with the freedom and support to thrive.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and, fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

