Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE and fall protection solutions provider, underscored its commitment to ending child labour in supply chains. Participating in the conference on Eliminating Child Labour from Uttar Pradesh: Marching U.P. towards a free state from child labour 2027, organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, the company reinforced its dedication to the cause.

Recent estimates show that India has around 10.1 million child labourers, with over 40,000 children rescued in 2024-25. Uttar Pradesh remains among the most affected states, prompting the government to set an ambitious target of eliminating child labour by 2027.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rajesh Nigam, President--Technical, KARAM Safety, said, "Childhood is meant for learning, discovery, and growth--not labour. At KARAM, we hold ourselves accountable to this principle and have built our operations on the foundation of ethical employment practices. Beyond our factories, we believe it is our moral obligation to create an ecosystem where children are given access to quality education and equal opportunities. Eradicating child labour is not just about compliance--it is about protecting the nation's future, and every responsible business must take a stand. Through our actions, we aim to set an example for the industry and contribute meaningfully towards a society where children can thrive with dignity and hope."

Mrs. Kavita Nigam, CHRO, KARAM Safety added, "We believe that our responsibility extends beyond our factory gates. As HR professionals, we must ensure that our supply chains are built on ethical principles, championing fair and safe workplaces for adults. By taking a proactive stance against child labor, we are not only protecting a vulnerable section of society but also building a sustainable and ethical business for the future. We are fully committed to collaborating with industry, government, and communities to make a tangible impact and create a world where every child can have a dignified childhood."

For more than 27 years, KARAM Safety has ensured that no child has ever been employed across its operations, demonstrating a strong adherence to ethical practices. The company has consistently aligned its business standards with the principle that every child deserves a secure and dignified childhood.

Extending its commitment beyond the workplace, KARAM Safety also invests in education-focused CSR initiatives. These include funding the schooling of underprivileged children and providing essential study materials and stationery, empowering them to pursue learning and unlock future opportunities. Through these efforts, the company continues to contribute towards building a child-labour-free society with a stronger foundation for generations to come.

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3850 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

