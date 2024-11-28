VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, proudly participated in OSH Mumbai 2024, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai from 21st to 23rd November, 2024. KARAM Safety showcased its latest range of safety equipment, expertly manufactured at its own facilities, including the newly launched AC Helmet, Gas Detectors and Safety Fan Net.

KARAM Safety has been a global leader in providing safety equipment, serving over 100 countries worldwide. With over 26 years of expertise in the safety equipment industry, KARAM offers a comprehensive portfolio of 3,500+ certified products, including PPE equipment, fall protection solutions, fixed line systems and more.

"At KARAM Safety, our goal is to uphold the highest standards of safety, adhering not only to national but also international guidelines," said Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety. "This event provided an excellent platform to showcase our innovative products while staying abreast of the latest industry advancements, furthering our mission to enhance worker protection worldwide."

Adding to this, Rajesh Nigam, President, Technical, KARAM Safety, said, "The event has been an invaluable experience. Engaging with industry leaders, exploring emerging trends, and connecting with potential partners has reaffirmed our commitment to excellence in the safety equipment sector. It strengthens our resolve to ensure every workplace is as safe as possible for workers across the globe."

OSH Mumbai was a three-day event that united global safety experts and industry leaders to exchange knowledge, drive innovation, and tackle key challenges in the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) domain. With India's OSH sector projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 17.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market is also set for substantial expansion, increasing from USD 849.8 million in 2023 to USD 1,473 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.3%. OSH India 2024 stands as a premier platform for presenting innovations and solutions in workplace safety and health. This year's edition featured participation from over 250 brands.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of over 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

