Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, has replied to trolls attacking her after she shared a heartfelt post on her birthday. Last week, Shrima celebrated her special day, and to mark the occasion, Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Touched by the thoughtful gesture, Shrima posted a picture of the flowers on her Instagram stories, expressing gratitude to the couple. However, the seemingly innocent act triggered a significant backlash from online critics amid ongoing rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marital status. ‘That Should Satisfy You’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Hits Back at Trolls Who Questioned Her for Not Posting Pics With the Actress and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Shrima Rai's 'Facts' Post on Instagram

For the unaware, trolls blasted Shrima for flaunting the birthday gift by Shweta Bachchan Nanda amidst divorce speculations between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. In response to the backlash, Shrima quickly deleted the post. While Shweta and Aishwarya have remained silent on the matter, Shrima has now shared a long message addressing the unwarranted scrutiny she faced. She slammed trolls for their criticism and denied using her family connections to boost her social media influence. ‘Officially Divorced?’: Netizens React As Aishwarya Rai’s Name Appears Without Her Husband’s Surname ‘Bachchan’ on Screen at Global Women's Forum 2024 Dubai.

Shrima Rai's Clarification Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrima Rai 🧿 (@shrimarai)

“I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman, I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother-in-law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved," a part of Shrima's statement reads.

Shrima Rai, married to Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai, recently celebrated her wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai has sparked further divorce rumours by omitting her surname "Bachchan" at a recent Dubai event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).